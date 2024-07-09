'Jasprit Bumrah is a legend of all three formats': Ramiz Raja

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Ramiz Raja (R). - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has hailed India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, calling him as an all-format legend after his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ramiz was discussing the gradual decline of Pakistan's seam-bowling resources when he digressed slightly to mention Bumrah's remarkable improvement.

The right-arm pacer played a significant role in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, finishing with 15 wickets in eight matches at an extraordinary average of 8.27 and an impressive economy rate of 4.18. He was named Player of the Tournament for his sensational performance.

"In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all three formats. (To aap dekh rahe hai, ek ladka kaha se utha hai, usme confidence nahi tha, uska awkward bowling action hai) So you can see, where this boy came from, he lacked confidence, had an awkward bowling action," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"He was unfit, but he came back, and now he has made India win the World Cup," he added.

It must be noted that Bumrah has played 36 Tests so far for India and taken 159 wickets at an average of 20.70. In 89 ODIs, he has bagged 149 wickets at 23.55.

Meanwhile, in T20Is, he has accounted for 89 wickets at 17.74. He would hope to go from strength to strength in his upcoming assignments for the Indian Team.

Earlier, he bagged Player of the Month award for July. He edged out Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the top prize.