England get major boost ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands

England celebrate after quarter-final win. - AFP

Luke Shaw has announced that he is fit to start in England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

The Manchester United left-back was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship, despite not having played a competitive match since February due to a hamstring injury.

Shaw made his first appearance at Euro 2024 during England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland, coming off the bench in the second half. Now, he feels ready to play a full 90 minutes.

The 28-year-old disclosed that a recent setback in training had led him to fear his tournament might be over before it had even begun. This update is unlikely to be welcomed by United fans, who are concerned that Shaw is risking further injury by playing in Euro 2024.

“Of course, I think I am [fit and ready to play 90 minutes],” Shaw said, as quoted by BBC Sport. “That is down to Gareth’s decision. I feel fit and ready to go.”

The left-back added: “The last four months have been really tough. At the start I was expected to come back a lot sooner, but I went through a lot of setbacks.

“It was really nice to get on the other night and get some minutes – I’ve been itching.

“I think before the squad got announced, we had a plan to come back around the second or third game but, unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and I was pushed back a game or so.

“Of course, it’s tough. They were really there for me, not just Gareth and Steve [Holland, England assistant manager] but the medical staff as well. I have a lot to thank them for.”

There is a good chance Shaw will start against the Netherlands as he is England’s only specialist left-back.

Shaw made only 15 appearances for United last season due to injuries. As our primary left-back, we need him fully fit for next season.