Jasprit Bumrah named ICC Player of the Month for June

Jasprit Bumrah. - AFP

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was in spectacular form during the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, was rewarded for his outstanding performance.

The 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who took 15 wickets in eight matches for the Men in Blue, won the ICC Player of the Month award.

He edged out Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the top prize.

Gurbaz and Rohit also delivered impressive performances in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, finishing as the top two run scorers.



Upon receiving the award, Bumrah paid tribute to his family and the other two nominees.

"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I’m delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list.

"To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever.

"I wish to congratulate my captain Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner.

"Finally, I want to thank my family, all of my teammates and coaches as well as the fans who have voted for me. Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability in national colours."

Meanwhile, India's batter Smriti Mandhana won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for June, beating out England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne for the accolade, the first of such in her international career.