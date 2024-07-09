Aamer Jamal leaves Warwickshire mid-season due to injury

Aamer Jamal has played a total of nine international matches for Pakistan. — AFP

Pakistan’s all-rounder Aamer Jamal left Warwickshire mid-season due to a back injury he sustained in the ongoing season.

Jamal, 28, played three Tests and six T20Is for Warwickshire after joining the side in April. He was last seen in action for the county side on June 8 but has been sidelined since then due to the diagnosis of his back injury.

Jamal’s deal was set to expire on July 19 after the T20 Blast group stage but it was ended with mutual termination of his contract when it was diagnosed during his rehab that he will not be available for selection.

"This is my first experience with a significant injury, and it's been challenging to accept," said Jamal. "I'm now focused on getting back to full fitness and resuming play.

"I would have liked my time with the Bears to have gone differently, but I appreciate the support from everyone at the club and wish them success for the rest of the season."

Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen lauded Jamal’s attitude throughout his injury and rehabilitation process and expressed his confidence that the Pakistani quick will soon be fit enough to represent his country.

"Aamir has worked incredibly hard with our medical and strength and conditioning team," said Larsen, "but unfortunately, we've run out of time to get him back on the field and bowling at full pace."

Warwickshire suffered greatly in terms of having their pacers remaining fit as injuries to Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles and Liam Norwell left the county side short on seamers. Hassan Ali’s time with the side was also affected greatly by international duties.