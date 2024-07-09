Euro 2024: France manager hits back at critics ahead of Spain semi-final

France head coach Didier Deschamps is eager to lift the Euro. — Reuters

France head coach Didier Deschamps hit back at critics who say their way of playing is “boring” ahead of the European Championship (Euro) 2024 semi-final against Spain which will be played at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

France are yet to score a goal from open play in Euro 2024 as their only goal in the championship was scored by Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot against Poland in a group match.

In the quarters, France defeated Portugal during a penalty shootout as this was another match where the French attackers failed to find the back of the net.

Before the high-voltage semi-final against Spain, Deschamps held a press conference where one Swedish journalist said that France have been playing “boring” football.

"If you’re getting bored, watch another game. You don’t have to watch – it’s fine,” Deschamps responded. "It’s a special Euros. It’s very difficult for everyone, with fewer goals. It hasn’t been the same as in the past.

"But we share the desire to make French men and women happy through the results we have been getting, especially in a period that has been hard for our country. If the Swedish are getting bored, it doesn’t bother me much."

Spain, on the other hand, have been on fire in Euro 2024 as they have scored 11 goals and are the only side with a 100% win record in the tournament.

Spain’s manager, Luis de la Fuente, believed that if France’s way of playing is getting them results, then there should be no argument on that.

"I think we are an enjoyable team, but here it is all about winning, even more at this late stage,” La Fuente said. “We need to play well but be pragmatic too, because at the end you are going to judge me for the result.

"I am nobody to judge if the France games are boring. What we analyse is the potential of every opponent, and France’s is exceptional.

"Everyone has fun with what they want to, and as I love football, I like watching France."