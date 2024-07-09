Usman Qadir eager to make comeback in Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir. — File

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir is eager to return to the national team saying that he wants to play both white-ball cricket and Tests.

Usman, who has played 25 T20Is and only one ODI for Pakistan, was last seen in action against Bangladesh in October 2022 and has not played since.

He was part of the Green Shirts’ squad for the T20 World Cup in 2022 but had to be replaced due to an injury he picked during the seven-match T20I series against England at home.

After remaining on the sidelines for more than one and a half years, Qadir is now training with the team in the ongoing fitness test and during a media interaction, he said that he wants to return to the national team.

“[The fitness] camp is going really and the boys are working hard,” Qadir said. “My performance in the domestic season was fine, I’m enjoying the intra-squad matches.

“I want to play Test as well as white-ball cricket, playing in first-class [cricket] would be helpful and my job is to perform wherever I get the chance.”

He also revealed that he is working on his power-hitting with the bat during nets.

“I’m practicing with the bat in the nets, my focus is on power-hitting,” Qadir added. “I always do my best to perform and leave the rest in Allah’s hands.

“I have no regrets about leaving Australia, it is a proud moment to represent Pakistan. I just want to make my father [Abdul Qadir] proud.

“It is not my job to say that Shadab [Khan] did not perform. Whichever player you don’t like, you say that he is playing on friendship quota.”