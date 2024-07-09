American mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after going missing

Peruvian police said his remains were finally exposed by ice melt on the Cordillera Blanca range. — AFP

A mummified body of the missing American mountaineer William Stampfl was found 22 years after he went missing while scaling a snowy peak in Peru.



Stampfl was 59 years old when he went missing in June 2002 after an avalanche killed his entire climbing party at the 22,000ft-high Huascaran mountain in the Yungay Province of Peru.

The American’s body, clothes, climbing gear and passport were protected by the cold which helped the police identify his body after more than two decades.

Peruvian police told AFP that they found the body after ice on the Cordillera Blancra range of the Andes, which is the most extensive tropical ice-covered mountain range in the world and has the largest concentration of ice in Peru, melted.

It is worth mentioning that in the last six decades, Peru has lost about half of its glacier surface as 175 glaciers have disappeared completely due to the rising climate crisis.

Remember, in May 2024, the body of an Israeli mountaineer was found a month after he went missing. Meanwhile, in June 2024, an Italian climber died after he fell as he was trying to scale another Andean peak.