Details of Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with former, current cricketers revealed

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday met with more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.

The meeting began with a presentation by Naqvi titled “Pathway to Pakistan Cricket” which explained the steps a cricketer goes through to make it to the national team.

However, Sikandar Bakht, who was also present in the meeting, pointed out that the presentation did not include U19 journey. Bakht also shared his input about the scheduling of domestic cricket and explained his suggestions to the Chairman PCB before pointing out that there should be a mechanism for selection in the team, the most important of which is to play first-class cricket.

All cricketers agreed that the domestic season should begin with four-day cricket in September and October before moving on to one-day cricket.

During the meeting, former captain Salman Butt stressed the importance of four-day cricket and said that more tours should be conducted for the A team, U19 and U16. Another cricketer agreed with the former skipper’s advice and said that the A Team should tour Australia, England and South Africa.

Salman Butt made a plan to select the players for the Pentangular Cup and suggested that the best cricket performers from 16 regions and 10 departments should be given a five-a-side tournament.

In the meeting, it was also suggested by former cricketers to focus on school cricket.

Former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed suggested decentralising coaches' development and regions. He said that the powers of running the regions should be transferred to the lower level. Rasheed stated that it is not necessary to have a big name as a coach while citing Misbah-ul-Haq’s example saying that he was appointed without any experience and was removed.

He said that the coaches should be asked to work at the grassroots first after taking the courses.

Naqvi assured the implementation of the suggestions in the meeting and said that five or six things that you [cricketers in the meeting] mentioned will be implemented.

On the suggestion of Yasir Hameed, former Test cricketer, the PCB chief said that cricket academies will be built in Islamabad and Peshawar. The standard of grounds will also be improved.

He said that four-day cricket would be given maximum priority, coaches would be given more education, and qualified coaches would be hired.

Mohsin Naqvi said that five domestic teams will be formed, and apart from their coaches, there will also be five mentors.