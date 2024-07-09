PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan’s white, red-ball coaches

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi (L) met with Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. — PCB

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan’s coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie to discuss important matters, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Naqvi, who was elected chairman PCB unopposed, decided to formulate a comprehensive plan to improve the batting, bowling and fielding of the Pakistan cricket team.

Along with Gillespie and Kirsten, assistant coach and former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was also present in the meeting where important decisions were made.

As per sources, there was a detailed discussion on the players’ fitness and all the personnel present in the meeting also agreed that there is no lack of talent in Pakistan but a lack of good combination.

The coaches informed Naqvi about the plan to improve the team’s performance and the PCB Chief agreed to their plan.

Naqvi also assured Kirsten and Gillespie that they will have complete support from the board regarding the coaching of the players.

It is worth mentioning that Gillespie and Kirsten were appointed Pakistan’s red and white-ball coach respectively on a two-year deal.

Kirsten, who led India to World Cup glory in 2011, has already begun his journey with the Pakistan cricket team as he was the coach during the five-T20I series against England and the T20 World Cup 2024.

On the other hand, Gillespie will lead Pakistan for the first time during the red-ball series against Bangladesh which will be played in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle at the end of August.

During his first presser as a red-ball coach, Gillespie expressed his excitement of working with the team.

“I am excited to work with the Pakistan cricket team,” Gillespie had said. “During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.

“The Pakistan cricket team is very talented but the lack of consistency in performances is the main problem, we will see how we can bring continuity and consistency in performances.”