World Championship of Legends 2024 points table as tournament enters decisive phase

Shahid Afridi (R) speaks to Suresh Raina before a match. - Instagram/WCL

The ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024 has entered decisive phase as teams looks to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the event.

Pakistan Champions are currently at the top of the points table with four wins in as many matches. They have eight points with a healthy net run-rate of 2.268.

Along with Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, who are in second place on the points table, are the only two teams who have qualified for the semi-finals so far.

WCL 2024 points table

WCL 2024 points table. - Cricbuzz

The remaining four teams are still in the hunt for the last two semi-final spots.

The matches of the World Championship of Legends 2024 are being shown live on Geo Super.

Schedule of remaining WCL matches

Tuesday, July 09, West Indies Champions vs England Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Tuesday, July 09, South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Wednesday, July 10, West Indies Champions vs Australia Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Wednesday, July 10, India Champions vs South Africa Champions, Northamptonshire Stadium

Friday, July 12, Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2, Northamptonshire Stadium

Friday, July 12, Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4, Northamptonshire Stadium

Saturday, July 13, Finalist 1 vs Finalist 2, Edgbaston Stadium