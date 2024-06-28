Babar Azam resumes training after returning from T20 World Cup 2024

Azam has started physical training at the National Cricket Academy and will begin batting in the nets from next week. - Geo News

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam resumed training on Friday in Lahore after returning home from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies.

According to sources, Azam will be available for the Test series against Bangladesh in August on home soil.

The prolific right-hander will also take part in the Global T20 Canada league, where he will play for Vancouver Knights, before the series against Bangladesh.

The fourth edition of the Global T20 Canada league has been scheduled from July 25 to August 11 with six teams participating.

The Azam-led Pakistan team didn’t qualify for the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024, which led to its elimination from the tournament. The team is facing criticism over their poor performance in the group stage matches.

Pakistan were defeated by debutants USA by five runs in a Super Over tie and against India by six runs. They managed to win against Canada on June 11 by seven wickets.

With the match between the US and Ireland abandoned due to rain on June 14, the co-hosts secured one point, consequently ending Pakistan's hopes of proceeding in the tournament.

The national team's last league game against Ireland was only a formality, after which the squad returned home.