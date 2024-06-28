New PSB Director General appointed

Pirzada has come at a time when Pakistan’s sports have some major challenges ahead. - http://LinkedIn@yasir-pirzada/file

LAHORE: Mohammad Yasir Pirzada has been appointed as Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

According to a notification issued on June 26, Yasir has been appointed as the PSB chief for three years.

Before this he was serving as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeal-VI) Federal Board of Revenue, Lahore. He is a Grade-20 officer. Pirzada is also a writer and has written a handful of books.

He has replaced Shoaib Khoso, who was removed last April following an alleged fake degree scam.

Pirzada has come at a time when Pakistan’s sports have some major challenges ahead. The biggest challenge is the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan is supposed to host early next year in Punjab.

Yasir will need to cement relations with the national federations which are in dire need of foreign coaches, foreign training and training camps and financing for various international events.