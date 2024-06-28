T20 World Cup: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after IND vs ENG semi-final

Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav. - AFP

The T20 World Cup 2024 is coming to its end with South Africa scheduled to take on India in the final on June 29 in Kensington Oval, Barbados.

South Africa defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad while India outclass England by 68 runs at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

On the other hand, there have been indivdual brilliance across both batting and bowling departments. Since the conditions have favoured bowlers the more, the batters have found it difficult to play with full control.

Looking at the individual stats, Afghanistan's Rahmaullah Gurbaz is leading the list of highest run-getters.

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024

Players Runs Innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz

281 8 Travis Head 255 7 Rohit Sharma 248 7 Ibrahim Zadran 231 8 Nicholas Pooran 228 7

Looking at bowling stats, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi occupy the top spot. Jasprit Bumrah is in the top five due to average (8.5).

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Players Wickets Innings Fazalhaq Farooqi

17 8 Arshdeep Singh

15 7 Rashid Khan 14 8 Rishad Hossain 14 7 Jasprit Bumrah 13 7

On the other hand, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran leads the list for the most sixes.



Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024

Players Sixes Innings Nicholas Pooran

17 7 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

16 8 Travis Head 15 7 Rohit Sharma

15 7 Aaron Jones 14 6

T20 World Cup 2024 final schedule

Final— June 29, 7:30PM (PST):

South Africa vs India @ Kensington Oval, Barbados