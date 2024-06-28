T20 World Cup: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after IND vs ENG semi-final

Rohit Sharma is part of two lists

By Web Desk
June 28, 2024
The T20 World Cup 2024 is coming to its end with South Africa scheduled to take on India in the final on June 29 in Kensington Oval, Barbados.

South Africa defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad while India outclass England by 68 runs at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

On the other hand, there have been indivdual brilliance across both batting and bowling departments. Since the conditions have favoured bowlers the more, the batters have found it difficult to play with full control.

Looking at the individual stats, Afghanistan's Rahmaullah Gurbaz is leading the list of highest run-getters.

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024

PlayersRunsInnings
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
2818
Travis Head2557
Rohit Sharma2487
Ibrahim Zadran2318
Nicholas Pooran2287

Looking at bowling stats, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi occupy the top spot. Jasprit Bumrah is in the top five due to average (8.5).

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

PlayersWicketsInnings
Fazalhaq Farooqi
178
 Arshdeep Singh
157
Rashid Khan148
Rishad Hossain147
Jasprit Bumrah137

On the other hand, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran leads the list for the most sixes.

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024

PlayersSixesInnings
Nicholas Pooran
177
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
168
Travis Head157
Rohit Sharma
157
Aaron Jones146

T20 World Cup 2024 final schedule

Final— June 29, 7:30PM (PST):

South Africa vs India @ Kensington Oval, Barbados

