T20 World Cup: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after IND vs ENG semi-final

The T20 World Cup 2024 is coming to its end with South Africa scheduled to take on India in the final on June 29 in Kensington Oval, Barbados.
South Africa defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad while India outclass England by 68 runs at Guyana's Providence Stadium.
On the other hand, there have been indivdual brilliance across both batting and bowling departments. Since the conditions have favoured bowlers the more, the batters have found it difficult to play with full control.
Looking at the individual stats, Afghanistan's Rahmaullah Gurbaz is leading the list of highest run-getters.
|Players
|Runs
|Innings
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|281
|8
|Travis Head
|255
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|248
|7
|Ibrahim Zadran
|231
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|228
|7
Looking at bowling stats, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi occupy the top spot. Jasprit Bumrah is in the top five due to average (8.5).
|Players
|Wickets
|Innings
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|17
|8
| Arshdeep Singh
|15
|7
|Rashid Khan
|14
|8
|Rishad Hossain
|14
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|7
On the other hand, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran leads the list for the most sixes.
|Players
|Sixes
|Innings
|Nicholas Pooran
|17
|7
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|16
|8
|Travis Head
|15
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|15
|7
|Aaron Jones
|14
|6
Final— June 29, 7:30PM (PST):
South Africa vs India @ Kensington Oval, Barbados
