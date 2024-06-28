Anrich Nortje writes history in T20 World Cup

Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking a wicket. — AFP

South Africa’s pacer Anrich Nortje wrote history by becoming the first bowler to bowl 100 dot balls in the history of single edition of a T20 World Cup.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Norjte has been in spectacular form as so far he has played in eight matches where he bowled a total of 186 balls. He only conceded seven sixes and 11 fours in the tournament while taking 13 wickets.

Next to him is his teammate Marco Jansen, who has been instrumental to the Proteas' success this year as they made it to the final of the World Cup for the first time in history.

Jansen has bowled 96 dot balls so far, while taking six wickets in 8 matches.

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman are the other bowlers on this list with 90 dot balls each.

Remember, South Africa made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final by beating Afghanistan in a one-sided contest in Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Rohit Sharma and Co took their revenge for T20 World Cup 2022 and beat England by 68 runs in Guyana.

The iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the final on June 29.

T20 World Cup 2024 final schedule

Final — June 29, 7:30PM (PST)

South Africa vs India @ Kensington Oval, Barbados

Both South Africa and India are unbeaten in the tournament. The Proteas have won all of their matches while one of the Blues’ matches was called off due to rain.