IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler becomes fourth batter to score 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler plays a shot. - AFP

England captain Jos Buttler has achieved the milestone of completing 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup during the ongoing semi-final against India at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

Before Buttler, India's duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena reached 1,000 runs.

Kohli has scored 1,216 runs, Sharma has 1,211 runs, Jayawardena has 1,016 runs and Buttler has 1,013 runs.

Buttler scored 40 runs in 2012, 74 runs in 2014, and 191 runs in 2016. In the 2021 edition, he scored 269 runs, and in 2022, he made 225 runs. In this World Cup, Buttler has scored 214 runs so far.

Earlier, India set a 172-run target for England in the second semi-final. India didn’t have a great start as Kohli, once again, failed to perform in the ongoing tournament as he was bowled by Reece Topley after just scoring nine runs.

Following Kohli’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant too walked back to the pavilion after scoring just four runs, leaving India 40-2 in 5.2 overs.

However, after losing two wickets, India bounced back as Suryakumar Yadav and Sharma formed a 73-run partnership. The Hitman completed his half-century but fell to Adil Rashid’s googly after contributing 57 runs.

Yadav continued India’s attack after Sharma’s dismissal but he missed his half-century by just three runs by losing his wicket to Jofra Archer.

India lost wickets in quick succession with Hardik Pandya (23 off 13), and Shivam Dube (0 off 1), but Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 9) and Axar Patel (10 off 6) propelled India to 171 in the allocated overs.

England started the chase aggressively courtesy of Buttler, who raced to 23 in the third over but was removed by Axar Patel.

England are cuurently 35 for three in five overs while chasing.