IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri criticises Virat Kohli after another flop show in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli was bowled out by Reece Topley. — AFP

Former India coach Ravi Shastri criticised Virat Kohli after the right-handed batter failed to perform in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against England in Guyana.

Kohli, 35, scored only nine runs in the semi-final and was bowled by Reece Topley. This was the fifth time in the T20 World Cup that he failed to score double digits.

Shastri expressed his dissatisfaction with the 35-year-old’s form saying that he is out of form which is why he is trying to play new shots.

“This is not Virat Kohli’s game. He should play according to situations and play his natural and then he has capability to score quickly and catch up at the last. He is trying to manufacture shots. This is what you do when you are not in form,” Ravi Shastri told Star Sports after Kohli’s dismissal.

It must be noted that this is Kohli's first failure in a T20 World Cup semi-final. The former Indian captain had previously scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls against South Africa in 2014, an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls against the West Indies in 2016, and 50 off 40 balls against England in 2022.

Playing XIs

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.

It is worth mentioning the winner of the second semi-final between India and England will face South Africa in the final on Saturday, June 29. The Proteas beat Afghanistan in the first semi-final earlier today by nine wickets in Trinidad.