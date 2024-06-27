West Indies face injury setback ahead of England Test tour

West Indian pacer Kemar Roach celebrating a wicket - AFP

West Indies have faced a setback ahead of their Test tour of England in July as their veteran bowler Kemar Roach has sustained a knee injury.



Roach injured his knee while playing for Surrey in the County Championship and has been replaced by Jeremiah Louis for the three Test series which begins on July 10 at Lord’s.

Roach has played 81 Tests for the West Indies and has taken 270 wickets. In the County Championship’s ongoing season, Roach appeared in six games and took 18 wickets at an average of 25.77 for Surrey.

West Indies’ chief selector, Desmond Haynes has said that Roach’s skill and experience of playing in the English conditions will be missed.

"Kemar's skill and experience in English conditions will be missed. However, this opportunity has been long in the making for Jeremiah Louis. He certainly has the skill and experience to make an impact in England,” Haynes has said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Other than Louis replacing Roach in the Test series, West Indies has called 19-year-old faster bowler Isai Thorne. He will travel with the squad as a development player.

The West Indies are also scheduled to play a warm-up game against a County Select XI in Beckenham from July 3 to July 6.

The Test series is also set to be James Anderson’s last as the veteran English pacer announced retirement in May. Anderson has picked up 700 wickets in 187 Tests for England.

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.