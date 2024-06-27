WATCH: Rahul Dravid consoles Virat Kohli after failure in T20 World Cup semi-final

Virat Kohli with his teammates and Rahul Dravid consoles him. - Screengrab

India's head coach Rahul Dravid comforted veteran Virat Kohli after the star batter was dismissed for just 9 runs against England during the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Kohli's lean patch in the ICC tournament continued as he failed to make an impact in the semi-final for the first time in his career.

Kohli's dismissal came in the third over of the contest as he attempted an aggressive shot against Reece Topley, only to be bowled by a length ball that clipped the top of his leg stump.

This early exit was a significant blow to the Indian team, which lost its first wicket for just 19 runs.

In a video surfacing on international, Kohli was sitting with his teammates when Dravid came and consoled him.

It must be noted that this is Kohli's first failure in a T20 World Cup semi-final. The former Indian captain had previously scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls against South Africa in 2014, an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls against the West Indies in 2016, and 50 off 40 balls against England in 2022.



However, his 9 off 9 balls in this match highlighted his ongoing struggle in the tournament. India's batting lineup faced early difficulties in the semi-final clash against England. India were 65 for the loss of 2 wickets in eight overs before rain stopped play.

The most recent setback came when Sam Curran dismissed Rishabh Pant for just 4 runs, strengthening England's position early in the innings. Rohit Sharma contributed 37 runs off 26 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav added 13 runs off 7 balls.