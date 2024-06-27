Novak Djokovic trains with Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon participation 'a real possibility'

Novak Djokovic during a practice session on centre court. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic trained with Jannik Sinner at the Centre Court on Thursday and his participation in the 2024 Wimbledon is now a real possibility.

Djokovic, 37, underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee on June 5 for the injury he sustained at the Rolland Garros during his match against Francisco Cerundolo.

Although the Serb managed to beat Cerundolo in a five-set thriller, he withdrew from the tournament just a day later and announced that he would undergo surgery.

22 days after his surgery, Djokovic was back on the court and he played a practice match with Sinner which lasted for about 40 minutes. Even though the Italian won the practice match, the Serb didn’t look in pain or discomfort but he was rather in high spirits. After the training session, he also posed with his team and took pictures with the ground staff.

As of now, it seems likely that Djokovic will be competing at Wimbledon soon. It will be interesting to see the level the Serb will compete at since he will be playing just a month after undergoing surgery.

Earlier, Djokovic confirmed that he will only play Wimbledon if he thinks that he can fight for the title.

"I haven't decided yet if I'm playing Wimbledon. I'll decide in the next few days," Djokovic previously told German media. "Thank God, the recovery is going surprisingly well. After Wimbledon are the Olympic Games in Paris, which I am especially looking forward to."

The Serb visited Germany recently to attend the match between Serbia and Denmark which ended up in a draw in the ongoing Euro 2024.