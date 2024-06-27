IND vs ENG: Netizens ask Virat Kohli to retire after another failure in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli walks back after dismissal. - AFP

Indian veteran Virat Kohli had yet another horrible outing as he was dismissed for 9 in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

The 35-year-old had failed to score a single fifty in seven innings he has played. He managed 75 runs at a strike rate of 100.

This type of decline in form is not associated with Kohli since he has over 1100 runs in the T20 World Cup while have won two Player of the Tournament awards.

The fans have given their different opinion regarding Kohli's form with suggestions that he should bat at No.3 if India qualify for the final while few suggest he should retire from this format.

Here are few reactions from the fans

It must be noted India were put into bat first by England. Rohit Sharma and Co. are 65/2.

Both teams are going with the same playing XIs from their last match.

Playing XIs

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.

The toss was delayed to drizzling and wet outfield in Guyana but the ground's staff worked hard all morning to make sure that the conditions are good enough for the match to begin.

The winner of the second semi-final between India and England will face South Africa in the final on Saturday, June 29. The Proteas beat Afghanistan in the first semi-final earlier today by nine wickets in Trinidad.





