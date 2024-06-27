T20 World Cup: 'Its time to say goodbye to South Africa's chokers label’

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen embrace each other. - ICC

South Africa have reached their first-ever World Cup final after defeating Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final by nine wickets in Tarouba on Thursday.

All-rounder Marco Jansen believes it is now time to retire the 'chokers' label after an epic unbeaten run of eight matches in the competition.

The 24-year-old wasn't even born when the Proteas experienced their most renowned semi-final collapse at the Cricket World Cup in 1999 to Australia. This isn't something that Jansen ever even considers.

He never believed his team were guilty of the unpleasant c-word which would be routinely hurled at the Proteas in every World Cup, as they inevitably bowed out without anything to show for their efforts.

“I’m too young, I don’t believe in that any more. For the guys that have been playing a long time, for them to change that narrative or thinking when it comes to this team is very good,” said Jansen as quoted by Iol.co.za.

“In terms of the chokers label, I’m glad we changed that a little bit in this World Cup. The games that we’ve played in this World Cup, not a lot of teams would have got over the line.”

South Africa bowled out Afghanistan for 56, with Jansen being named Player of the Match after taking 3/16, setting the tone for South Africa.

“We weren’t sure how the wicket was going to play. We were happy to get one wicket in the first over, and then by the time I got my third we saw how the wicket was playing,” said Jansen.

“Going into this final we’re going to give it our best, and whatever happens, happens.”

Remember, after the convincing win, South Africa now have the chance to become the first-ever unbeaten team to win the T20 World Cup.

South Africa are yet to lose a game in the T20 World Cup 2024 and have won eight matches in a row.

The Proteas could also break Australia's record for most consecutive wins in T20 World Cups if they win the final.