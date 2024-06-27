IND vs ENG: Nasser Hussain confident in England’s ability to handle pressure

Former England captain Nasser Hussain. — AFP

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is confident in Jos Buttler and his team’s ability to handle pressure ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against India which is to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

India have been on fire in the T20 World Cup so far as they have not yet lost any match. In their last Super 8 match against Australia, Rohit Sharma wreaked havoc with the bat, scoring 92 runs on just 41 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

However, Hussain believes that even if Rohit gets off a great start or Virat Kohli finds his form back, England will not panic and that would be crucial in their hopes of reaching another final.

"If Rohit gets India off to a flyer, and Virat Kohli - who’s been short of runs - rises to the big occasion, England could be in trouble. But whatever India throw at them, Buttler’s team won’t panic. And that alone gives England a chance of reaching another World Cup final - even though they’ll need to be at their absolute best to win," he wrote in his column for DailyMail.

Hussain then added that India have not been tasted greatly in the tournament which could go in England’s favour.

"Their challenge will be to stay in the game for as long as possible, because India have only been tested once so far in this World Cup, by Pakistan. They may also have to adapt to conditions, and decide that going for hell for leather isn’t the way to play," he wrote

"Don’t forget that they’ve been honing their approach for a long time, while India have only belatedly decided to hit out at the top. They’re a hell of a side, but it’s only fair to point out that they have not translated their vast talent into silverware."