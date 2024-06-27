Mohammad Hafeez says Rohit Sharma 'most deserving' to win T20 World Cup for India

Hafeez termed his knock against Australia as one of the best innings by a captain/ - PCB/AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez stated that India's skipper Rohit Sharma deserves to win the T20 World Cup 2024 due to his exceptional batting performances.

India are set to face England in the second semi-final at Guyana's Providence Stadium. The winner will face South Africa in the final.

Rohit will head into the T20 World Cup semi-final following a sublime knock against Australia. He played a high-quality innings of 92 off 41 balls against the former champions in India’s final match of the Super 8.

Ahead of the crucial fixture against England, Rohit received significant praise from former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez. The former allrounder said that currently, Rohit is the only person who deserves to win this World Cup.

“When you set big goals then your pedigree increases. If I talk about Rohit, India’s captain, he deserves to win the World Cup. He has played like a champion. He didn’t care if there was any seam or swing,” Hafeez said on a national sports channel.

“Special effort and you can’t praise anyone enough when you weigh their performances with Rohit, others efforts would only look smaller. Rohit is the only person at the moment who deserves to win this World Cup for India,” he added.

He termed his knock against Australia as one of the best innings by a captain.

“It was a Rohit show. We witnessed one of the best innings from a captain. If you speak about leading from the front, he changed just one thing, there was no doubt about his quality. One thing, he changed within himself was the selfless approach,” he added.

Remember, India won the game against Australia by 24 runs. They are unbeaten in the competition so far.