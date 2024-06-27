IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Indian bowlers to trouble England’s openers

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) has named the Indian bowler who can counter England's openers. — AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the Indian bowler who can trouble England’s openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to be played at Guyana’s Providence Stadium on Thursday.

The Providence Stadium will see the rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup where England handed India a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by chasing down the 169-run in just 16 overs.

Rohit Sharma and his men are eager to take revenge on Buttler’s side and Ashwin has provided them with a crucial insight that they should try left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the powerplay to counter Buttler and Salt.

“Axar Patel in the powerplay, especially considering Jos Butler’s match-up against him. He gets him out very often. When you consider that, is that an exceptional case where you can use Axar? It has been Axar’s World Cup. Might not be in terms of wickets or runs. But wherever he turns, in that crucial change-maker, Axar has come three times,” Ashwin said while talking on his YouTube channel

Ashwin further stated that Ashwin’s variations and game awareness could create challenges for the English opening duo as getting them out early would be crucial for India.

“A spinner like Axar Patel bowling to Jos Buttler and Salt, he has got two toys. He can bowl a fantastic arm ball. He can slow the ball down. He can also slide it in with the arm. Which makes it three toys in his favour,” Ashwin added.

“In the first over, the batter is still getting into the groove. So, when the intent is slightly less, these toys can hit him on the pad. The arm ball that he swings in the back foot, Salt is a tough backfoot player. Jos Buttler’s trajectory is low. When you look at it, it is a good thing for Axar Patel to bowl the first over.”