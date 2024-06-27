Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood steps down

Former head coach of Sri Lanka Chris Silverwood (left) with Dasun Shanaka (right) - AFP

Chris Silverwood has stepped down after two years as Sri Lanka’s head coach after the Lankan team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they only won one of their four group games.



Sri Lanka only defeated the Netherlands and lost against South Africa and Bangladesh in the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Their match against Nepal was abandoned without a ball bowled and they finished third in the Group D points table with just three points.

Silverwood was appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach in April 2022, three months after he was sacked from England’s head coach position as they lost the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia.

During his tenure, the Sri Lankan cricket team won the Asia Cup 2022 and were the runners-up of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Silverwood has revealed the reason behind his resignation.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together,” stated Silverwood.

The former head coach also expressed his gratitude for Sri Lanka Cricket, “It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories.”

Other than winning the Asia Cup 2022 with the team, Silverwood also saw the team winning an ODI home series against Australia and two overseas Test series against Bangladesh. In total, the Lankans won four Test series, lost two and drew two Test series while Silverwood was in charge.

He also saw dealt with tough days with his team including the Cricket World Cup 2023 where Sri Lanka finished ninth in a 10-team group stage.