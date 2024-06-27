IND vs ENG: Andy Flower, Tom Moody predict winner of T20 World Cup semi-final

Andy Flower (left) and Tom Moody (right) - AFP

India and England are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 today in Guyana and whoever wins will face South Africa in the final of the World Cup on June 29 in Barbados.



Former cricketers, Andy Flower and Tom Moody, have predicted the winner of T20 World Cup 2024's second semi-final.

Talking on ESPNCricinfo, Flower stated that India has two players in their team that are a threat to the opposition and the conditions suit them so they will win, “Well, I spoke about those two threats, twin threats of Kuldeep [Yadav] of wrist spin and [Jasprit] Bumrah the best white-ball bowler in the game. I think in those conditions, in Guyana I think, India will come through.”

Moody agreed with Flower and stated that India has a balanced team that is capable of winning against England this time around and also that the conditions will suit the team.

“I’d like to say England, just so we have got a point of difference on the show, but I tend to agree that I think India have got a team that is perfectly balanced for the conditions in Guyana and you’ve got to give credit to the selectors for the balance of side that they have selected for this World Cup because they have got it absolutely spot on,” stated Moody.

India and England have played against each other four times in T20 World Cups and the two have won two games each. In the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India defeated England and then in 2009, the English defeated the Indian team. The two teams met again in the T20 World Cup in 2012 and India came out victorious.

Their fourth and last T20 World Cup encounter was in 2022 where England defeated India in the semi-final and proceeded to beat Pakistan in the final and lifted their second trophy.