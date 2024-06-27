LPL to introduce 'power-blast overs' in 2024 edition

Babar Azam plays a shot during a LPL match. - File/SLC

The ‘power-blast overs’ will be introduced at this year’s edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The new feature will include two additional powerplay overs in the 16th and 17th overs of each completed innings. A maximum of four fielders will be outside the 30-yard circle during this phase.

The usual powerplay in the first six overs, where only two fielders are allowed outside the circle, will also be part of the playing conditions.

The power-blast has been introduced to ensure "a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game", according to a LPL statement.

"We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year," Samantha Dodanwela, the LPL's tournament director, added. "This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategise effectively to make the most of this period."

A maximum of five fielders, as per normal, can be in the outfield outside of the two sets of power overs.

LPL 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 1 to 21 this year.

The fifth edition of LPL will include 20 league matches between five franchises, followed by three playoffs and the final. Each team will lock horns with each other twice in the league stage, before four of the five teams qualify for the playoffs.

Dambulla's new franchise, Dambulla Sixers, is also part of the tournament this year.

The ownership had changed for Dambulla team after Sri Lanka Cricket was forced to terminate the previous franchise because Tamim Rahman, one of the co-owners, was arrested by Sri Lanka police under the Prevention of Offences Related to Sports Act.