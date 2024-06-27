Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tentative schedule revealed for Test series

Glimpse of a match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. - File/PCB

LAHORE: The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is likely to begin towards the end of August, 2024, according to sources.

Bangladesh could touch down in Pakistan on August 20 with the first Test likely to begin on 25th of the same month. The second Test could take place in the first week of September.

According to the proposed schedule, Karachi and Rawalpindi are set to host the matches, sources added.

The Bangladesh and Pakistan Cricket Boards are currently in discussion to finalise the schedule for the series.

Earlier, Geo News reported, that Test captain Shan Masood, head coach Jason Gillespie and the selection committee have begun discussions related to Pakistan’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.

It is possible that the current white-ball skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the Test matches against Bangladesh whereas Haris Rauf’s inclusion in the squad is not even being considered.

Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Ali Agha and former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed are being considered for the final squad.

As for the fast bowling department, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal are under consideration for selection.

This series will be Gillespie’s first assignment as head coach of the Pakistan Test team after his appointment in April and Masood’s second assignment after being named captain last year. He first led the side against Australia in a three-Test series which Pakistan lost by 3-0 in Australia.