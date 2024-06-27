Guyana weather update as India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final looms

Providence Stadium in Guyana. - AFP

The second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England today is likely to be affected by rain in Guyana.

According to AccuWeather, rain is expected throughout the day with showers likely to intensify after 9:00 AM local time ahead of the scheduled start of the match at 10:30 AM.

Hourly weather forecast for Guyana

9:00 AM - 40 % chance of rain

10:00 AM - 66 % chance of rain

11:00 AM - 75 % chance of rain

12:00 PM - 49 % chance of rain

1:00 PM - 34 % chance of rain

2:00 PM - 34 % chance of rain

3:00 PM - 40 % chance of rain

A reserve day was set aside for the first semi-final but not for the second one. However, to facilitate the completion of the match, the ICC has allocated a total of 250 minutes of additional time for the semi-final. This will give the ground staff ample time to prepare the pitch if the weather permits.

In case the game is washed out, the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group will qualify for the final. Therefore, India are in a better position than England as they topped Super 8 Group 1 by winning all their matches, whereas England finished second with two wins out of three games.

The winner of the second semi-final between India and England will face South Africa in the final on Saturday, June 29. The Proteas beat Afghanistan in the first semi-final earlier today by nine wickets in Trinidad.