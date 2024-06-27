Rashid Khan reacts after South Africa demolish Afghanistan

Coach Jonathan Trott with Rashid Khan (R) during the innings break. - ICC

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan opened up after his side were knocked out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by South Africa on Thursday in Trinidad.

Rashid admitted that it was a tough outing for his side in the semi-final but was satisfied with Afghanistan's overall performance in the tournament.

"It was tough for us as a team. We might have done better but the conditions didn't allow us to do what we wanted. That's how T20 cricket is, you need to be ready for all conditions," Rashid said after the match.

"I think they bowled really well. I think we got good success in this tournament because the seamers bowled really well, you need good starts. I think we were unlucky with Mujeeb's injury, but our seamers and even Nabi bowled brilliantly with the new ball. That made our job easier as spinners.

"We have enjoyed this tournament. We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa. It is just the beginning for us, we have the confidence and belief to beat any side. We just need to keep our processes. This has been a great learning experience for us. What we take from the competition is the belief. We know we have the skills, it is just about managing tough situations, pressure situations."

It must be noted that South Africa eased past Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Stadium.

This is the first time South Africa have qualified for the final of a World Cup (T20 and ODI).

Chasing a modest target of 57 runs, South Africa reached home in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Quinton de Kock (5 off 8) was dismissed early by Fazalhaq Farooqi but captain Aiden Markram (23 off 21) and opener Reeza Hendricks (29 off 25) ensured that South Africa got over the line comfortably.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for only 56 runs in 11.5 overs after a superb bowling display by the Proteas.

Marco Jansen and Tabrazi Shamsi claimed three wickets each, meanwhile Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje claimed two scalps apiece.

In a sorry batting display, only Azmatullah Omarzai got into double figures with 10 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad were all dismissed for a duck.

56 all-out is the lowest total by a team in a T20 World Cup semi-final match. This is also Afghanistan's lowest total in T20Is.