South Africa on the cusp of history after qualifying for T20 World Cup 2024 final

Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates dismissing Karim Janat. - ICC

South Africa demolished Afghanistan to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday in Trinidad.

After the convincing win, South Africa now have the chance to become the first-ever unbeaten team to win the T20 World Cup.



South Africa are yet to lose a game in the T20 World Cup 2024 and have won eight matches in a row.

The Proteas could also break Australia's record for most consecutive wins in T20 World Cups if they win the final.

Most consecutive wins in T20 World Cups

8* - South Africa (2024)

8 - Australia (2022-2024)

7 - England (2010-2012)

7 - India (2012-2014)

It must be noted that South Africa eased past Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Stadium.

This is the first time South Africa have qualified for the final of a World Cup (T20 and ODI).

The only other time the South Africa's men's team reached a final of an ICC event was way back in 1998, when the Proteas clinched the inaugural ICC Knockout Trophy (now called the Champions Trophy) at Dhaka.

Chasing a modest target of 57 runs, South Africa reached home in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Quinton de Kock (5 off 8) was dismissed early by Fazalhaq Farooqi but captain Aiden Markram (23 off 21) and opener Reeza Hendricks (29 off 25) ensured that South Africa got over the line comfortably.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for only 56 runs in 11.5 overs after a superb bowling display by the Proteas.

Marco Jansen and Tabrazi Shamsi claimed three wickets each, meanwhile Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje claimed two scalps apiece.

In a sorry batting display, only Azmatullah Omarzai got into double figures with 10 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad were all dismissed for a duck.

56 all-out is the lowest total by a team in a T20 World Cup semi-final match. This is also Afghanistan's lowest total in T20Is.