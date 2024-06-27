T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram provides insight for England regarding Suryakumar Yadav's weakness

Wasim Akram (L) and Suryakumar Yadav (R). - ICC/AFP

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed how England bowlers can trouble Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the semi-final against India of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Yadav lost his No.1-ranked T20I position to Australia's Travis Head and his form has been dwindling in the competition.

Akram, speaking to an Indian sports website, suggested that bowlers should adopt an around-the-wicket approach to deliver yorkers on the off-stump.

He referenced Dwayne Bravo as an example, noting that the former West Indies bowler effectively used this tactic to contain India's batters.

"If you think what will happen now? You'll get hit. He has so many shots, you'll make a mistake. You shouldn't have any negativity in your mind. I don't see any league where a right-arm fast bowler goes around a wicket and does a yorker after an off-stump like Bravo used to do if you remember. Yes. No one does that. That will come from practice. This is not rocket science. The young bowlers who are watching this show should also try to go around the around the wicket and hit the ball from the blue line.

"For that, the field will change. For that,the third man will be up. The point will go back a little. An extra cover will be outside the boundary. An extra cover will be inside the circle. And the mid-off will be down. For that, maybe you'll have to keep the fine leg up. Maybe you'll have to keep the square leg up. Let him go there. Let him hit. Then you follow him. That won't be a wide ball.

Akram further stated that bowling to 360-degree batters like Suryakumar Yadav tests the bowler's mindset. He claimed that one needs to cherish the challenge and be positive. He elaborated:

"So, I would have done this and that. I wouldn't have come and git hit for sixes. Maybe I would have been hit. No doubt, I would have been hit. But at least, I would have changed my plan. I would not have been predictable as a bowler. It depends on your mindset as a bowler. If you're already a little scared, maybe Sky will come. What will happen? Then you'll get hit. You should be looking forward to these kinds of challenges as a bowler. It's difficult.

"You can get hit. But I have to get him out. And only when you can get saved in T20, you'll have to gim him out. Especially in the last 5-6 overs. If you don't go for the out, if you go to save, then you'll have to get hit by the bowler. So, at that stage, mindset is very important. Never think.You shouldn't have negativity in your mind. Always be positive. Always go for the wicket," he concluded.

There is also chance of heavy rain in Guyana tomorrow which could affect the match between India and England. If the game is washed out due to poor weather, India will qualify for final by virtue of topping their Super 8s pool.