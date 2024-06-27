List of fastest double-centuries in first-class cricket after Louis Kimber's heroics

Louis Kimber raises bat after double century. - Leicestershire CCC/Facebook

Leicestershire batter Louis Kimber hit a historic double-century in the recently concluded against Sussex in the County Championship Division Two.

The right-handed batter played a stunning knock of 243 runs from just 127 balls and shattered several records during his monumental innings.

With the help of 20 fours and a record 21 sixes, he broke numerous records. Before reaching his double-century, he also took England star Ollie Robinson to the cleaners, as the latter conceded a record 43 runs in an over.

He was batting on 72 runs off 56 balls when Robinson came to bowl the 59th over. By the time the over ended, the Leicestershire batters had raced away to 109 runs off just 65 balls.

He hit Robinson for five sixes, three of which came off no-balls, and smashed him for three fours as well. It is the costliest over in the history of county cricket and the second costliest over in first-class cricket.

Louis Kimber continued his attack after reaching his century and went on to complete his double-century in just 100 balls, registering the fastest double-century in the history of county cricket. Overall, it is the second-fastest double-century in first-class cricket.

Afghanistan's Shafiqullah currently holds the record for the fastest double-century in first-class cricket.

Fastest double-century in first-class cricket:

Shafigullah - 89 balls, Kabul Region vs Boost Region, 2018

Louis Kimber - 100 balls, Leicestershire vs Sussex, 2024

Tanmay Agarwal - 119 balls, Hyderabad vs Arunachal, 2024

Ravi Shastri - 123 balls, Bombay vs Baroda, 1985

Aneurin Donald - 123 balls, Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, 2016

Meanwhile, he also broke the record for the most sixes in an innings in county cricket by hitting 21 maximums during his knock.

The record was previously held by Ben Stokes, who hit 17 sixes in 2022. During the same innings, the 27-year-old also broke the record for the highest first-class score while batting at number 8 or lower.

Most sixes by a player in County Championship innings:

21 - Louis Kimber vs Sussex, 2024

17 - Ben Stokes vs Worcestershire, 2022

16 - Andrew Symonds vs Glamorgan, 1995

16 - Graham Napier vs Surrey, 2011

It must be noted that Kimber's knock went in vain as Leicestershire lost the game by 18 runs. Chasing a record 464 runs, Leicestershire were bowled out for 446 with Kimber being the last wicket to fall.