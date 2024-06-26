'Our A-game is enough to match with India': Matthew Mott warns ahead of semi-final clash with India

England's head coach Matthew Mott during a practice session - AFP

England are ready to play India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India tomorrow at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana.



The defending champions started their T20 World Cup 2024 journey with an abandoned match against Scotland and then a defeat at the hands of rivals Australia.

Their Super 8 qualification was in danger but they qualified for the Super 8 round after defeating Namibia and Oman.

Jos Buttler’s men were not looking well in the Super 8 as well as they lost against South Africa but managed to win the next two games against the West Indies and the USA.

The overall team performance has been lacking and England’s head coach Matthew Mott admits that England is yet to click as a unit in the T20 World Cup 2024 but they will work against India in the semi-final.

"We haven't quite clicked as a whole unit yet. Bits and pieces have worked at different times but our 'A-game' is certainly enough to match with India,” Mott stated in a pre-match press conference ahead of the semi-final.

“We've had to play some ugly cricket at times. But from here on in it's time to be the front-runners. It's time to more or less throw the first punch at India and then try to get our nose in front and never give it back,” the head coach added.

Mott also commented on India having an advantage because they knew about the venue of the semi-final for longer and have prepared themselves accordingly but he believes that it makes no difference.

“We were quite aware there was every chance that we'd be here in Guyana. We've had to fight our way through this tournament and it's something that's galvanised us as a group and will hold us in really good stead for cut-throat matches.”

England won the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 by defeating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and are one step away from reaching the final of this T20WC and retaining their title.