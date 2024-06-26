Fans show lack of interest in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Fans pictured with tickets. - Cricket West Indies

The tickets for both T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals are still available for purchase, indicating a noticeable lack of interest from fans.

The ICC has announced that tickets for the final match have also been released which is scheduled at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

For the match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, tickets in four categories are still available. These include standard tickets for $55, premium tickets for $210, party stand tickets for $200 and club stand tickets for $800.

Similarly, tickets for the second semi-final between India and England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana are available in three stands. For India's match, tickets are priced at $105, $200, and $210.

It must be noted that there is a reserve day for the first semi-final but there is no reserve day for the second semi-final.

In case the game is washed out, the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group will qualify for the final.

Therefore, India are in a better position than England as they topped Super 8 Group 1 by winning all their matches, whereas England finished second with two wins out of three games.

If the same happens, South Africa will qualify for the final since they topped Super 8 Group 2.