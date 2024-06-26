T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan reprimanded ahead of semi-final for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Rashid Khan talks to his teammates. - ICC

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been officially sanctioned by the ICC for displaying dissent towards a teammate during his side's tense victory over Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history. However, the match was not devoid of drama, with weather delays and batting collapses ensuring there were nerves right until the end of the contest.

All-rounder Rashid expressed his frustration during the final over of the first innings with an outburst that resulted in a sanction.

After playing a shot on the off-side, Rashid attempted to rush back for a second run due to a fumble in the field, only to be sent back by his partner.

Rashid was already halfway down the pitch and had time to stop, hurl his bat to the ground in frustration, and then turn to make his ground comfortably, suggesting there was indeed ample time for a second run.

A subdued Karim Janat retrieved the bat and returned it to his still-fuming teammate, before knocking a single to give Rashid the strike for the final two balls of the over, the last of which he smashed for six to finish on 19*(10).

It must be noted Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Taroube, Trinidad on Thursday at 5.30am (PST).