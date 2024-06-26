Guyana weather update ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final clash

The Providence Stadium in Guyana may see rain on June 27. — AFP

India and England will face each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday, however, the rain is expected to play spoilsport.

Rohit Sharma and Co, are unbeaten in the competition while England have suffered two losses - against Australia and South Africa.

India managed to top their Super 8 group while England finished second. This is where India would have an advantage if the game gets washed out due to rain.

According to weather.com, there is a 60% chance of rain predicted on the match day in Guyana, reducing the likelihood of a full game. The rain probability starts at 33% at the beginning of the game at 10:30 am local time and increases to 59% by around 1 pm. Consequently, an interrupted game is expected, likely frustrating both players and fans.

However, to facilitate the completion of the match, the ICC has allocated a total of 250 minutes of additional time for the semi-final. This will give the ground staff ample time to prepare the pitch if the weather permits.

In case the game is washed out, the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group will qualify for the final. Therefore, India are in a better position than England as they topped Super 8 Group 1 by winning all their matches, whereas England finished second with two wins out of three games.

Remember, the ICC has allocated a reserve day for the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. If the match is not completed on the reserve day, South Africa will qualify for the final since they topped Super 8 Group 2.