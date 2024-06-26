‘We still haven't played our best game,’ says Rob Walter ahead of semi-final against Afghanistan

South Africa's head coach Rob Walter during a press conference - ICC

South Africa have progressed into the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after winning all of their games in the event.



The unbeaten Proteas side will face Afghanistan tomorrow in the first semi-final of the at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

However, Afghanistan are a developed team and will challenge the undefeated Proteas in the semi-final. South Africa’s head coach Rob Walter believes his men are yet to play their best and will do so against Afghanistan.

"We're just going to try and play the best game of cricket that we can. And we still haven't played our best game yet. We're seeing Afghanistan in a T20 semi-final. It's awesome for the game of cricket. I love the way they play the game and the way they support it," said Walter in a pre-match press conference before the semi-final.

South Africa have previously played seven semi-finals in cricket World Cups and they have lost all of them. This semi-final will be their eighth, giving them a chance to reach their first ever World Cup final.

However, their opposition, Afghanistan, have been phenomenal in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they have made history for themselves. They have defeated Australia and New Zealand in the tournament and have reached the semi-finals of an ICC event for the first time.

"The near misses in the past, they belong to the people who missed them. This team is a different team. We own whatever is ours to own. And so, our nearest reflection point is this tournament where we've managed to get over the line. So that's what we think about,” Walter added.

"It's always great to dream and I think everyone in South Africa dreams of the time when a trophy gets lifted. No doubt that will happen. Whether it's going to be this week, that remains to be seen," the head coach concluded.

South Africa played their last World Cup semi-final against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup which they lost and then the Kangaroos went on to win the title.