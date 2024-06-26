T20 World Cup: Jonathan Trott calls semi-final against South Africa a 'challenge'

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott in a press conference - AFP

Afghanistan will play against South Africa tomorrow in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.



The Afghanistan cricket team have lost two of their games in the T20 World cup against West Indies in the group stage and India in the Super 8.

They defeated New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea in the group stage and in the Super 8, they defeated Bangladesh and Australia.

They made history in the T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand and Australia for the first time in international cricket and then progressing to the semi-final stage of an ICC event for the first time.

Afghanistan’s head coach Jonathan Trott believes that having no history with semi-finals of ICC events is a good aspect for the team and makes them unpredictable for the opposition that is South Africa.

“I also think we go into the semi-final with no scarring or no history with regards to the semi-finals. This is uncharted territory for us. Just going to go out there and give it a roll,” the head coach stated in a press-conference after Afghanistan qualified for the semi-finals.

“There are no preconceived ideas, or history of failure or success in semi-finals so for us it is a new challenge. And I think it makes us dangerous in the semi-finals as a side with nothing to lose and obviously a lot of pressure on the opposition,” Trott concluded.

Afghanistan’s opposition have been undefeated so far in the T20 World Cup. South Africa won all of their group games and Super 8 games, breaking their theme of choking in big games of ICC events.

The Proteas have reached semi-finals of World Cups seven times and have lost everytime.