South Africa vs Afghanistan: Preview, match time, likely lineups and prediction for T20 World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan will lock horns against South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Both teams are eyeing their first-ever World Cup final but the Proteas would be more keen since they have failed in seven semi-finals previously (five ODIs and Two T20Is)

Meanwhile, it is the first experience for Afghanistan in the semi-final.

South Africa Preview

South Africa have established themselves as a formidable force, entering the semi-finals as the second unbeaten side after India.

They are brimming with confidence, thanks to a phenomenal seven-match winning streak where they have comfortably defeated teams like Sri Lanka, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and England.

Despite having an outstanding team, their inability to perform in crucial knockout matches has consistently hindered their chances in major tournaments.

However, their previous outing must have elevated the Proteas' confidence to a new level as they emerged victorious while maintaining their composure during a tense run-chase.

Speaking of their strengths, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen are dynamic, combined with the game awareness of David Miller.

At the same time, they will be hoping for better performances from Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram, who have had a difficult run.

In the bowling department, the Proteas will rely on the experience of Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, while Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen will pose a serious threat to the Afghans with their fast-paced deliveries.

Afghanistan Preview

Under the leadership of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan exceeded expectations, outclassing Australia and Bangladesh to make a grand entry into the semi-finals.

They were brilliant in the group stage, where they stunned a formidable New Zealand side, as well as thrashing Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Under coach Jonathan Trott and the leadership of Rashid, they carried their momentum into the Super Eights, qualifying for the knockouts against all odds.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been the chief contributors with the bat, while their all-round bowling attack has been the primary reason behind Afghanistan's heroics in the tournament.

The lethal seam bowling duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq has wreaked havoc, with skipper Rashid weaving his magic in the middle overs.

However, they are plagued by middle-order batting woes, which they would like to fine-tune before the all-important semi-final.

Match time

Local time: 8:30PM (June 26)

GMT: 12:30AM (June 27)

PST: 5:30AM (June 27)

Likely lineups

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Prediction

Although, Afghanistan have been brilliant but viewing the overall combination, South Africa are expected to triumph them and qualify for the final