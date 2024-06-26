Arif Lohar’s ‘Aa’ makes it to FIFA on Messi's birthday

FIFA, on its Instagram account, posted a Reel which showed Messi's highlights with Lohar's song playing in the background. - File/AFP

Pakistani music took the football world by storm after FIFA used folk singer Arif Lohar's song on social media to wish legendary footballer Lionel Messi on his birthday.

Lohar's song "Aa", which was released in 2023, has gained traction from millions of Pakistanis and now it is making waves internationally as well.

"Messi ka Jadoo (Messi's magic)" was written as the video's caption in Urdu.

Pakistani football lovers went crazy after they watched the video and couldn't hide their excitement.

"Wait what this was not the (collaboration) I was expecting," wrote one of the users on the video.

"Fifa is obsessed with Pakistani songs," wrote another.

One of the netizens said: "I thought it was a meme fan page…. Things are heating up. Bohat aala (amazing)."

Born on June 24, the Argentine football prodigy turned 37 this year. The star player eighth Ballon d’Or award to his name.

In 2022, Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.