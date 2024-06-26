Junaid Khan, Mohammad Wasim roped in by PCB

Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim (L) has been named as the head coach. - AFP/PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the team management for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim has been named as the head coach, while former Test bowlers Abdur Rehman and Junaid Khan will be the spin bowling and assistant coaches, respectively.

“A four-day training camp of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for next month’s ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 started here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on Wednesday morning,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Twenty-eight (28) cricketers have been invited for the camp by the women’s national selection committee, which will be onsite to assess and evaluate players’ performances before announcing the squad for the Dambulla, Sri Lanka, event.

“The players will also undergo practice sessions at the High-Performance Centre on Friday, while they will play T20 practice games at the Moin Khan Academy on Thursday and Saturday. The camp will be supervised by Abdur Rehman and Hanif Malik.”

The eight-team ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from 19 to 28 July. Pakistan are slotted in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on the opening day of the event, while matches against Nepal and UAE will be held on 21 and 23 July, respectively.

Players in alphabetical order are:

Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Iram Javed, Maham Manzoor, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Quratulain, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Yusra Amir, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player Support Personnel for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

Hina Munawar (manager), Mohammad Wasim (head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), strength and conditioning coach (tbc) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst)