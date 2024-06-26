Frank Duckworth, co-creator of DLS method, passes away

Duckworth was a consultant statistician with the ICC until 2014. - ESPNcricinfo

Cricket statistician Frank Duckworth, co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, June 21.

Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is commonly used in cricket for weather-adjusted targets.

It was initially named Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method after Duckworth developed it with Tony Lewis and was first used in international cricket in 1997. However, in 2014, it was renamed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the retirement of Duckworth and Lewis and the changes made to the system by Australian statistician Steven Stern.

Duckworth was a consultant statistician with the ICC till 2014 and was awarded the honour of a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010 for his services to the game.

Before DL method, the rain rule that was used to calculate targets in interrupted matches, including the infamous 1992 ODI World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa in Sydney.

“Frank was a top statistician who was respected by peers as well as the wider cricket fraternity,” Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager of Cricket Operations, said in a statement.

“The DLS method that he co-created has stood the test of time and we have continued to use it in international cricket more than two decades after its inception.

“Frank’s contribution to the game has been immense and the world of cricket is poorer with his death.

“We send our condolences to his family and friends.”