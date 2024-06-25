ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Richard Kettleborough (L) and Richard Illingworth are two of the most experienced referees in cricket. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials that will take the field during the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, which are to be played on June 27 in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan in the first semi-final on June 27 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpires.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as Fourth Umpire.

This will be the first time Afghanistan will be playing a semi-final of an ICC tournament. Rashid Khan’s men defeated Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller and steered to the last four of the mega event.

Both teams will be looking for their maiden T20 World Cup final appearance. South Africa reached the semi-final in 2009 and 2014 but they lost to Pakistan and India respectively.

The second semi-final of T20 World Cup will be the rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final as England will take on India where Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be in the middle.

In 2022, Jos Buttler’s side humiliated the Blues by handing them a 10-wicket loss as they chased down the 169-run target in just 16 overs but this time Rohit Sharma’s side will be eyeing a revenge.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on 27 June.

Semi-finals – Match Official appointments

June 26: South Africa v Afghanistan (Trinidad)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

June 27: India v England (Guyana)

Referee: Jeffrey Crowe

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel