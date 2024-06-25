ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals

India, England, Afghanistan and South Africa to compete in semis to be played in West Indies

June 25, 2024
Richard Kettleborough (L) and Richard Illingworth are two of the most experienced referees in cricket. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials that will take the field during the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, which are to be played on June 27 in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

South Africa will lock horns with Afghanistan in the first semi-final on June 27 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will be the on-field umpires.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as Fourth Umpire.

This will be the first time Afghanistan will be playing a semi-final of an ICC tournament. Rashid Khan’s men defeated Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller and steered to the last four of the mega event.

Both teams will be looking for their maiden T20 World Cup final appearance. South Africa reached the semi-final in 2009 and 2014 but they lost to Pakistan and India respectively.

The second semi-final of T20 World Cup will be the rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final as England will take on India where Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be in the middle.

In 2022, Jos Buttler’s side humiliated the Blues by handing them a 10-wicket loss as they chased down the 169-run target in just 16 overs but this time Rohit Sharma’s side will be eyeing a revenge.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on 27 June.

Semi-finals – Match Official appointments

June 26: South Africa v Afghanistan (Trinidad)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

June 27: India v England (Guyana)

Referee: Jeffrey Crowe

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel

    M Pushpakumara commented 2 days ago

    Kumar darmasena best umpire in world..Riched IIIingworth no best umpire.he,s Indian side sapport man(Kohli century support last ODI world cup...

