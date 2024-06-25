WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq posts meme related to Gulbadin Naib’s hamstring injury during AFG vs BAN

Naveen-ul-Haq (R) with Gulbadin Naib during an Afghanistan match in T20 World Cup. — AFP

Afghanistan’s pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posted a hilarious meme on his Instagram account about Gulbadin Naib’s apparent hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan’s victory included a controversial mid-game act by Gulbadin Naib when he hit the floor during Bangladesh’s innings after their head coach Jonathan Trott made a gesture to slow the game down.

However, after the Afghans won the match, Gulbadin was seen running which made many wonder if he was trying to slow things down by faking injury or not.

Regardless, Naveen posted a meme which included a clip from one of Bollywood’s iconic movies, Welcome, where a character fakes a leg injury and is seen running at full speed later in a difficult situation.

He wrote: "Sorry @gulbadin.naib but had to post this 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️"

WATCH HERE:

During Bangladesh’s innings in the twelfth over, Afghanistan had a narrow two-run lead under the DLS system when rain started the fall. Taking advantage of the rain, Trott gestured towards his player and asked him to get down on the field so the umpires would stop the play.



The play stopped and no bowl was bowled then. If the play had remained stopped, Afghanistan would’ve cruised to the semi-final as they were ahead on the DLS system.

However, the rain passed quickly and the play resumed, Afghanistan managed to win the match as they bowled out the entire Bangladesh team for 105 runs and steered to the semi-final.

The match wasn’t decided by Gulbadin’s actions but that sure made the headlines.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is now reaching its climax as from 20 teams at the start, it has come down to the last four who will be competing in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana