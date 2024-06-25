WATCH: Dwayne Bravo’s moment of brilliance during AFG vs BAN in T20 World Cup

Dwayne Bravo (L) gave some instructions to Fazalhaq Farooqi who passed the message to Rashid Khan (R). — Screengrab

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo was appointed Afghanistan’s bowling coach for the T20 World Cup 2024 and the former all-rounder has done an incredible job as the Afghans have improved massively in the bowling department.

Having played his entire career in the West Indies, Bravo sure knows everything about its conditions and he helped Rashid Khan’s side greatly throughout the tournament.

However, the most notable moment came when Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller and qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Naveen-ul-Haq was bowling the 18th over and Afghanistan just needed one wicket to win the match. Bravo gave some tips to Fazalhaq Farooqi who passed the message to Rashid Khan.

Rashid then put a fielder at short leg area, which may have indicated that Naveen will go for a short bowl but the right-armer bowled into the stumps and eventually got the wicket.

WATCH HERE

Chasing a target of 116 runs, which was later reduced to 114 in 19 overs due to rain, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs.



Opener Litton Das remained unbeaten on 54 runs in 49 balls but ran out of partners at the other end as Afghanistan registered a historic win.

Rashid and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq led the way with the ball as both claimed four wickets each.

The match was interrupted multiple times due to rain in the second innings leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The chase started with three teams, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, still in the running for a place in the semi-finals. Bangladesh needed to chase 115 in 12.4 overs to book their spot, Australia required a Bangladesh win after 12.4 overs and Afghanistan needed just a victory. The scenarios made the match exciting but in the end, it was Afghanistan who got over the line.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana