Josh Hazlewood rules out 'drastic changes' after T20 World Cup exit

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (R) with Pat Cummins. — AFP

Australia’s pacer Josh Hazlewood declined the need for “drastic” changes in the Aussies’ ageing squad after their T20 World Cup 2024 exit.



Australia suffered a 24-run defeat to India in their last Super 8 match after which they needed Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan. However, Rashid Khan’s side emerged victorious and ended the Aussies’ journey in the tournament.

Cameroon Green, 24, didn’t get to play a single match in the T20 World Cup and by the next edition which is to be played in India and Sri Lanka in 2026, he would be the only player from this Australia squad to be still under the age of 30.

"There might be a couple of changes, but a lot of the guys still play in the franchise cricket if they're not playing for Australia, so they're available to be picked," said Hazlewood.

"There's some class players in our 15, And we've got a couple on the bench as well. So, you'd think it'd be an actual slow change. I don't think there'd be anything drastic."

However, Hazlewood admitted that the team could have done better in fielding as in their 21-run defeat to Afghanistan in St Vincent, they dropped five catches. Skipper Mitchell Marsh also dropped Hardik Pandya’s catch.

"The guys are always working as hard as ever on the fielding and training and there might not be as many opportunities to work on it around games in these sort of tournaments," said Hazlewood.

"You're always travelling and playing. So yeah, it hasn't been good enough for the last few games in particular.

"It's just as hard catching into the wind as it is down breeze, as we saw today with India as well.

"So, you see some really good fielders drop catches and I guess it's out of the ordinary but I think once you put all that together, new stadium, windy, they're not excuses but I guess it's something."