Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after 23 years

Nacho Fernandez won the Champions League title six times. — AFP

Nacho Fernandez has left Real Madrid after 23 years as its most decorated player in history with a total of 26 titles to his name, confirmed the club on Tuesday.

Nacho most recently led Los Blancos to their record-extending 36th La Liga and 15th Champions League title and the Spaniard now wants to take on a new challenge.

The Spaniard is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah on a two-year deal and he will now be playing in the same league as his former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player. Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club,” Madrid said in a statetment.

“All Real Madrid fans feel immense pride for one of the most legendary academy products in our history. Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, states that “Since he arrived at our academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of overcoming obstacles for everyone and takes with him the affection, recognition, and admiration of all Madridismo. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

Nacho became a part of Real Madrid in 2001 at the age of 10. He is one of the very few players who played all categories of the club’s academy before finally making his first team debut in 2012.

During his time with the Whites, Nacho played 364 matches and won 26 trophies, which is the most by any player in history. His trophies include 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey titles, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

With Nacho gone, Madrid will certainly increase their speed in signing another centre-back, which most probably will be France’s Leny Yoro.