‘Old rainstring’: Afghanistan’s delaying tactics criticised after Gulbadin Naib accused of faking injury

Jonathan Trott (L) makes a gesture as Gulbadin Naib gets down on the field. — Screengrab

Afghanistan’s narrow win over Bangladesh in the Super 8 encounter eliminated Australia from the T20 World Cup 2024 and their players weren’t happy with the Afghan’s “delaying” tactics.



Afghanistan’s victory included a controversial mid-game act by Gulbadin Naib when he hit the floor during Bangladesh’s innings after their head coach Jonathan Trott made a gesture to slow the game down.

Naib appeared to have pulled his hamstring but Australia’s spinner Adam Zampa stated that it was the “old rainstring”.

Adam Zampa's story on IG.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also took a cheeky dig at Gulbadin and congratulating him for becoming the first bowler to take a wicket after being shot.

“Great to see Gulbadin become the first cricketer in the history of the game to get a wicket 25 mins after being shot...," Vaughan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Michael Vaughan's post on X..

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was also asked by Simon Doull about Gulbadin's apparent cramp which he played down saying hopefully he will be alright for the semi-final.

"Gulbadin had some cramp, I think. Hopefully, he will be alright. But that wicket that he gave us was a massive one at that stage," Rashid said after the match.



During Bangladesh’s innings in the twelfth over, Afghanistan had a narrow two-run lead under the DLS system when rain started the fall. Taking advantage of the rain, Trott gestured towards his player and asked him to get down on the field so the umpires would stop the play.

The play stopped and no bowl was bowled then. If the play had remained stopped, Afghanistan would’ve cruised to the semi-final as they were ahead on the DLS system.

However, the rain passed quickly and the play resumed, Afghanistan managed to win the match as they bowled out the entire Bangladesh team for 105 runs and steered to the semi-final.

The match wasn’t decided by Gulbadin’s actions but that sure made the headlines because the Aussies weren’t happy with it.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is now reaching its climax as from 20 teams at the start, it has come down to the last four who will be competing in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana