IND vs ENG: ‘Heavy rain’ predicted during T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana

The Providence Stadium in Guyana may see rain on June 27. — AFP

Heavy rain is predicted during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England which is to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 27.

India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are the four semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup. Rashid Khan’s side made it to their first-ever semi-final of an ICC event by beating Bangladesh in their last Super 8 match earlier today.

All eyes will be on India vs England as it will be the rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final where Jos Buttler’s side humiliated the Blues by handing them a 10-wicket loss as they chased down the 169-run target in just 16 overs.

Rohit Sharma will be eyeing revenge but rain may play spoilsport as there is heavy rain predicted on June 27 in Guyana.

The match will begin at 10:30AM local time and the official match time is till 1:40PM. There is no reserve day for the match but an additional 250 minutes have been added in case rain interrupts the match, which would increase the match timing till 5:50PM.

Guyana weather forecast for June 27

10 AM (local time): 60% chance of rain

11 AM (local time): 68% chance of rain

12 PM (local time): 49% chance of rain

1 PM (local time): 35% chance of rain

2 PM (local time): 38% chance of rain

3 PM (local time): 42% chance of rain

4 PM (local time): 51% chance of rain

5 PM (local time): 47% chance of rain

6 PM (local time): 36% chance of rain

Both teams have to play at least 10 overs to have a result of the match. However, if the match is washed out then India will make their way to the final due to their unbeaten group-stage record.

Remember, if any team other than India had topped Group 1 of Super 8 then they would have played their semi-final in Trinidad. The match will be played at 10:30AM local time so the Indian audience can watch the match at their preferred timings.